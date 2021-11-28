49ers vs. Vikings second half thread: Turn Cousins over once this half and win the game

The 49ers' defense did what they were supposed to as they forced a Viking's three-and-out to start the game. But, unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo failed to see the defender from the other side of the field as Harrison Smith intercepted him.

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown an interception and missed multiple throws high. He’s fortunate not to have thrown another interception as he left an out route inside to George Kittle. Still, he made a couple of nice throws, and that’s helped lead the 49ers into the red zone.

The 49ers are outgaining the Vikings 201 to 166. San Francisco is also 4-for-7 on third down. They’re averaging 5.9 yards per play compared to Minnesota’s 6.1. The difference in this game is a turnover.

The defense has done a fantastic job at shutting the Vikings running game down, but two coverage busts by Josh Norman and Talanoa Hufanga have led to points for Minnesota. There was an early rotation at safety, but we’ll likely see Jaquiski Tartt in there from here on out.

Keys to the second half: Keep getting the ball to your best players, sack Cousins twice, no more mental mistakes, win the game.