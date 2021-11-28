Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner to have MRIs Monday to determine their status

Kyle Shanahan said Deebo Samuel (groin) and Fred Warner (hamstring) would undergo MRIs on Monday to determine how severe each injury is.

Shanahan, on Deebo: “I think he was just disappointed. We have no idea what it’s going to be like. I don’t think it’s as bad as you worry. We think it’s a low strain. He felt it.”

Shanahan said that Trey Sermon, who left the game early with an ankle injury after a special team's play, “looked a little worse” than the other injuries. Shanahan said there would be further evaluations for Sermon as well.

Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t start so hot, but he bounced back “great.” Shanahan commended Garoppolo for bouncing back after an “inexcusable” interception. “Jimmy played good enough for us to win.” After grilling Garoppolo on the sideline, Shanahan told Jimmy that “we’re going to come right back to you, and we don’t need those heroics right away.”

Here’s Shanahan on whether the 49ers are hitting their stride: “We’ve definitely played our best football these last three games. I thought we had the momentum big time to begin the game. That’s why I was so disappointed after a couple of misses and the pick.

It was really cool the adversity we had to overcome. I was really proud of everyone on the team and everyone in this building.”

Here’s Shanahan on the drive at the end of the half: “It’s 3rd & 11. They’re a really good third-down defense. We’re in field goal range. They had three timeouts. We wanted to make sure we didn’t give the ball back to that offense.”

The 49ers didn’t snap the ball until 35 seconds were left on the clock. That was after 1:11 was remaining on the previous snap.

If Warner has to miss time, and Dre Greenlaw reaggravated his hamstring, Shanahan said Azeez Al-Shaair has “been one of our best players.”

The other two injuries were Nick Bosa and Marcell Harris, but both players cleared the concussion protocol.