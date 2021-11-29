Golden Nuggets: Victory Monday With A Side Of Skol

“The 49ers beat the Vikings on Sunday but saw two key players leave the game because of injury. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner both exited Sunday’s game early without returning, but head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have an update immediately after the game. Both players will require MRIs.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Here is everything they had to say.”

“If the 49ers’ last two contests were about dominance and finally finding their identity, Sunday’s was about perseverance and backbone.“

“The 2021 NFC playoff race is a messed-up mishmash of flawed teams capable of occasional greatness and also rapid and mysterious descents, all of which probably favors the team with the notable ability to stay on balance — and sane — as the ground shakes around them.... The 49ers, in other words, are built for this, now 6-5 and sitting sturdy in the sixth NFC playoff spot after knocking off Minnesota, 34-26, at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

“Inexcusable. Following the 49ers’ 34-26 win over Minnesota, that’s how Kyle Shanahan described Jimmy Garoppolo’s interception. The one that made Shanahan take off his headset and go tell his quarterback exactly how he felt.”

“The 49ers did not dominate as they did in their recent victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. But it might have been even more impressive because not everything went according to plan.”

“Three weeks later, with a 34-26 win over the Vikings, the 49ers have now won three-straight games, are 6-5, and are increasingly likely to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight and the New York Times now gives them a 72 percent chance to make the playoffs.”