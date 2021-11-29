Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel to miss Week 13 with injuries

Kyle Shanahan held a conference call Monday afternoon to provide a few injury updates for the 49ers. Deebo Samuel has a groin strain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. That’s a big blow as the offense has revolved around Deebo in recent weeks, and we’ve seen how that’s paid off.

Fred Warner has a hamstring strain and will miss a week. Shanahan said he’s hopeful Warner will return after missing next week’s game against Seattle. Warner missing one game against the Seahawks isn’t the worst thing in the world, considering the 49ers should contain Seattle with their defensive line.

This is good news based on what these injuries could have been — especially considering Samuel’s injury history. Both players can heal up with a week off and come back ready for a playoff run.

Dre Greenlaw has been dealing with a core muscle injury, and he “irritated” his injury. As a result, Greenlaw is day-to-day, as is Kentavius Street, who suffered a wrist sprain.

Trey Sermon has an ankle sprain, although it’s not a high-ankle sprain. He’ll likely go on the short-term injured reserve and be out a few weeks. Shanahan said the team has yet to decide whether they will place Sermon on IR.

Shanahan, on Dee Ford: “We tried him out last week... Hoped he’d be able to go, wasn’t able to go. So, same plan this week, and hopefully it goes better.” The 49ers will continue to monitor Ford throughout the week and hope he returns against the Seahawks.

Shanahan said Elijah Mitchell came out of the game with no additional injuries. He said Mitchell has what it takes with his toughness to be an every-down back in the NFL. It’s evident that Kyle loves the rookie running back, and for a good reason.