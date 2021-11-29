Washington vs. Seattle Monday Night Thread: A future HOF QB versus Russell Wilson

Washington’s Football team has a home game as they are 4-6 and look to stay alive in the NFC playoff race against the 3-7 Seattle Seahawks. At some point, Russell Wilson has to get right, right? Let’s hope it’s this week and not next Sunday.

The Seahawks have struggled on both sides of the ball. Their offense wasn’t great even before Wilson went down. He came back early from a thumb injury and hadn’t looked the same. I’d bet we see a big performance from D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett tonight. With Chase Young out, Russ should have more time than he’s used to.

Taylor Heinicke is a fun quarterback to watch. That’s the best way I can describe him. He doesn’t always make the correct play, but he’s enjoyable when doing so. Terry McLaurin is one of the best wideouts in the NFL. Seattle’s secondary is awful. Seattle also gives up a ton of passes underneath to running backs.

If I were betting on this game, I’d lean Seattle just because it feels “right” that they win based on everything they’ve endured this season. They’re not a good football team, but Washington is more paper tigers than anything.