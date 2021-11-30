Golden Nuggets: Deebo and Warner out versus the Seahawks

“Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner were among the players who exited Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings due to injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday and provided several injury updates, including those suffered by Samuel and Warner.”

“I’ve been on the sideline before when Kyle shields his face with the playsheet and rips his quarterback, and other players, and it’s not fun,” Staley said on Papa & Lund. “You don’t want to be a part of that. Kyle has a mastery of cursing you out and sounding really cool while he does it.”

“If Kyle Shanahan ever lost his play-calling swagger this season, it’s safe to say he has rediscovered it.”

“The offense was on the field for 70 snaps against the Vikings while the defense played 55 snaps. It was the third straight game in which the defense had 55 or fewer snaps, which in a 17-game season seems like it will be meaningful. Here’s how the individual snaps broke down:”

“Shanahan is giving us a glimpse into how he attacks defenses while simultaneously indicating that he didn’t understand how much his process relies on sticking with the same kind of QB. He’s saying he didn’t know this until he tried planning a two-QB system. Now that he’s back only plotting for one QB, the offense is back in syncopation.”