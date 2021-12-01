Golden Nuggets: Records Don’t Matter Against The Seahawks

“I think when the 49ers and Seattle play, it don’t [matter] what the record [is]. Even you look at last year, when our record wasn’t as good, even that last game, it came down literally to the last play. So, I don’t think it’s ever, with us, about a record or sleeping on anybody.”

“Thanks for all the great questions, which this week largely revolve around how the 49ers will extend their three-game winning streak despite a flurry of injuries from Sunday’s playoff-like game against the Vikings.”

“The Seahawks are a wounded animal desperately looking for shelter to heal up and stave off the long night. Winners of three of their last four, the red-hot 49ers will arrive in Seattle with a chance to deliver the death blow in a decade-long rivalry and send the Seahawks into the NFL abyss with a 60-minute statement in the Emerald City.”

“The San Francisco 49ers have placed newly signed practice squad wide receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire and first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.”

“Obviously, they’ve had offers for Jimmy Garoppolo in the past,” Rapoport told Murph & Mac. “The most recent, I believe, was a third-rounder that they got [offered]. If he keeps playing like this, then they should be able to get more. I mean, they could actually end up getting back the second-rounder that they originally traded him for, which if you think about it, the second-rounder, plus all those years of service, plus a trip to the Super Bowl, that’s really good value in a trade.”

“It’s nothing like a Super Bowl, but the 49ers against the Bengals, a meeting between franchises that have twice met in the NFL’s biggest game, has become a more attractive matchup than expected.”