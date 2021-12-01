Shanaplan: How the Seahawks luck has run out

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dre Greenlaw, who missed time on Sunday with a groin injury, is a long shot to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Per Rapoport, Greenlaw hasn’t been ruled out, but he won’t practice today and will be monitored throughout the week.

Greenlaw was activated off injured last week following core muscle surgery. On the play where Nick Bosa had a sack, Greenlaw pulled up mid-play when rushing from the right side:

Ignore the alien on the left side of the screen and watch Greenlaw pull up mid-play off to the right..whatever happened looks…painful https://t.co/TiUX84FjRy pic.twitter.com/eRBp5Gehqb — KP (@KP_Show) December 1, 2021

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s practice report:

Did not practice:

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Fred Warner

LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Trey Sermon

LB Marcell Harris

Limited:

DL Maurice Hurst

RB JaMycal Hasty

Rest days:

T Trent Williams

C Alex Mack

RB Elijah Mitchell

DE Nick Bosa

Hurst returned to practice last week but did not suit up. With Warner and Greenlaw out, the 49ers' defensive line will have to win their battle up front. For that to happen, the Niners will need as many fresh bodies as they can get. Hurst and Kevin Givens are perfect complements to power players such as Arik Armstead and D.J. Jones.

At linebacker, we’re looking at Azeez Al-Shaair, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, and, depending on Harris’s availability, elevating Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. He’s the only other linebacker available.

Don’t be surprised to see Talanoa Hufanga or K’Waun Williams in the box. DeMeco Ryans loves using sub-packages. On the final play of the Vikings game, the defense had four defensive linemen and seven defensive backs on the field.

The 49ers announced they signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to the team’s practice squad. To make room, the team placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured reserve list and released S Kai Nacua.

Shanaplan

We start by asking how we feel about having pie for breakfast fresh off the holiday weekend during today's episode. I don’t know about you, but I lived off a sweet potato pie for a few days and have zero regrets.

From there, we recap Sunday’s game, including the narrative of where the bar of Jimmy Garoppolo’s play is, how the offense replaces Deebo Samuel, how big of a loss Fred Warner will be, and a breakdown of the playoffs.

Let’s talk about Seattle. Akash thought the phrase goes, “stick a cork in them.” Akash lives in Seattle. I’m just saying. The Seahawks look like it’s time to stick a fork in them. Had Washington had a field goal kicker, Monday night football isn’t a one-possession game.

The Seahawks are a bottom-five team in DVOA, EPA per play, and success rate. In addition, they are not a very good unit defensively. On offense, their offensive line is shaky, they cannot run the ball, and their passing game consists of only taking shot plays.

Seattle looks broken on both sides of the ball. They are small and slow. The 49ers are neither of those. In football, a game of matchups, one would think San Francisco has their way. Now, this is a rivalry game, and anything goes, but are we just saying those cliche phrases knowing what Russell Wilson has done in the past against the Niners?

Around the 30-minute mark, we preview the Week 13 matchup, and I discuss how I’m not buying the cliches this week:

Russell Wilson admitted he was healthy after the game. If you’re healthy, you’re basically admitting that you’re washed. The bigger issue for that offense is that he can’t see over the line of scrimmage. He’s missing wide-open receivers where Russ is just kinda hoping a receiver is there and he’s not. Another issue is missing Chris Carson. The Seahawks are not the same without Carson. They can’t run the ball. Their offensive line gets zero push. So, when we talk about, ‘throw all of the records out, it’s a rivalry game, it’s still Russell Wilson.’ I’m not buying that. I understand what’s been ingrained in our brains, but I’ve watched this Seattle team. They are not good. They are broken is the best way to put it.

I don’t think the 49ers are in a position to overlook anybody, even after a three-game winning streak. The Niners already lost to Seattle, and the Seahawks are traveling back to the west coast on a short week. Losing Warner and Deebo will be challenging to overcome, but this Seattle team’s luck has run out.

Other topics today include:

Jimmy G’s shaky start

How Kyle Shanahan will try and replicate what he’s been getting from Deebo Samuel

How much Warner will be missed

One defensive lineman that has been stepping up lately

Playoff picture

Week 13 score predictions