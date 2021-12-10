Golden Nuggets: Deebo and Mitchell Still DNP

Mitchell, Deebo still sidelined as 49ers prepare to face Bengals
“Time is running out on the 49ers getting two of their top offensive playmakers ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals.”
Steve Young on KNBR: ‘Why is Trey Lance not capable of getting on the field?’
“First of all, you learn by watching. I get that,” Young said. “But for me, for my career, for me, those were lost years. What I learned (while) watching was amazing, but I didn’t need those years. I look at those as kind of maybe (needing) one year to kind of really get a handle on things, but those are lost years for me.”
Marcus Thompson: For the 49ers’ Azeez Al-Shaair, the smile means something bigger than usual (paywall)
Instead of quoting, I’ll just let y’all know this article is very much worth a free trial (or, dare I say it, paying for high quality journalism). MTII is a GOAT.
Kyle Shanahan on why Trey Lance’s disappearance has nothing to do with 49ers’ development plan
“And that I didn’t like because I didn’t know what I was attacking then. The only way to get a feel for that is to keep Trey in for—I don’t know—eight plays? Then you get an idea of how they’re playing him. And then it would be more fun to attack. But then, what do you do when you go back to the other quarterbacks?”
Greg Cosell breaks down 49ers’ unpredictability on KNBR: They ‘can really win only one way’
“So you have to convert third downs because you can’t always gain eight yards on your first down runs. They’ll take some shots here and there, but they don’t really push it down the field by choice. You don’t see a lot of vertical throws in their offense… The point is, I think they have a formula or a profile. And if they have to step outside that profile, you just don’t know exactly how it’s going to work out in any given game.”
Loading comments...