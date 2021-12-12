49ers vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

With Dontae Johnson ruled out due to a personal issue, the 49ers will start a rookie cornerback in his place. Could it be time for Ambry Thomas to show everyone why the Niners selected him in the third round?

Deebo Samuel said on Friday he’s not 100%. If I were the 49ers, I’d be cautious about Samuel’s usage. It’s a catch-22 as Deebo is a considerable part of the offense, but you want Samuel around for the playoff run.

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Cincinnati, Oh

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel

Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

Here’s the TV map, courtesy of 506 sports:

As you can see, the majority of the country will watch the Bills and Buccaneers game.

Live streaming: FuboTV

If you’re struggling to find a stream, then search on Twitter each team’s name or google them, and you’ll have plenty of options available.

Odds: 49ers -2 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 49

The spread and odds indicate Vegas is predicting a Niners win around the ballpark of 26-24. That score sounds about right, as both offenses don’t struggle to move the ball or score points. However, both teams are in the bottom-10 in the NFL in turnovers per drive.

