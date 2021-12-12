Golden Nuggets: Game Day!

“Arguably the 49ers’ weakest position group has gotten even thinner. San Francisco made a series of moves on Saturday that showed the strain being put on their defensive backfield.”
“If the 49ers are going to do it, Jimmy Garoppolo has to be a Pro Bowl player in December and January,” Young said. “That’s just a fact.”
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan identifies this play as George Kittle’s best
“As impressive as that play was, it isn’t the first one that comes to mind for head coach Kyle Shanahan when it comes to Kittle’s best-ever play as a receiver.”
Loading comments...