49ers inactives: Deebo Samuel will play

The 49ers are a little over an hour and a half away from facing the Cincinnati Bengals. San Francisco is 3-0 when they play on eastern standard time this season. Below are the inactives for today’s game:
RB Elijah Mitchell
LB Dre Greenlaw
DL Maurice Hurst
CB Dontae Johnson
LB Tyrell Adams
OL Colton McKivitz
That means Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel will play today. That’s a massive boost for both sides of the ball. Each player is a critical starter and brings a level of consistency and playmaking to their side of the ball.
Dontae Johnson out means that we’ll see a rookie start. Based on pre-game warmups, we’ll have an idea which rookie gets the nod. It isn’t easy to imagine the team going back to Deommodore Lenoir after he’s had his fair share of ups and downs. I’d bet we see Ambry Thomas get his first NFL start.
Let’s see how the rushing attack looks without Elijah Mitchell. If Deebo Samuel isn’t 100%, which he said he wasn’t on Friday, that could mean it’s the Jeff Wilson Jr. show in the backfield.
Here’s a look at the Bengals inactive list:
WR Irwin
RB Evans
LB Bailey
LB Wilson
OL Johnson
90 Kareem
99 Shelvin
