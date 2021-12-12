49ers inactives: Deebo Samuel will play

The 49ers are a little over an hour and a half away from facing the Cincinnati Bengals. San Francisco is 3-0 when they play on eastern standard time this season. Below are the inactives for today’s game:

RB Elijah Mitchell

LB Dre Greenlaw

DL Maurice Hurst

CB Dontae Johnson

LB Tyrell Adams

OL Colton McKivitz

That means Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel will play today. That’s a massive boost for both sides of the ball. Each player is a critical starter and brings a level of consistency and playmaking to their side of the ball.

Dontae Johnson out means that we’ll see a rookie start. Based on pre-game warmups, we’ll have an idea which rookie gets the nod. It isn’t easy to imagine the team going back to Deommodore Lenoir after he’s had his fair share of ups and downs. I’d bet we see Ambry Thomas get his first NFL start.

Let’s see how the rushing attack looks without Elijah Mitchell. If Deebo Samuel isn’t 100%, which he said he wasn’t on Friday, that could mean it’s the Jeff Wilson Jr. show in the backfield.

Here’s a look at the Bengals inactive list:

WR Irwin

RB Evans

LB Bailey

LB Wilson

OL Johnson

90 Kareem

99 Shelvin