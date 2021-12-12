49ers vs. Bengals game thread: Ambry Thomas gets his first career start

We’re all expecting the 49ers to rebound, right? San Francisco is the far more physical team and that should make the difference in today’s contest. Now, Ambry Thomas starting his first career game against Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase will require the rookie to play at a high level. Thomas simply cannot allow the big play. Thankfully, the 49ers pass rush should help.

This should be a game where Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and the defensive line control things upfront. Having Fred Warner back in the lineup gives the defense an added boost, too.

Offensively, it’s all about the Niners putting together four quarters of quality play. Too often, we’ve seen them play well for a half, whether it’s the first or the second, but never two halves together. Elijah Mitchell is out, but the Bengals don’t have a great run defense.

How will Joe Burrow’s pinky affect him? That’ll be something to keep an eye on.