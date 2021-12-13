When George Kittle met the media last week, he talked about how confident he was in Kyle Shanahan’s game plan for the Bengals. By the time the game was over, we all saw why.

Kittle dominated all game long with 13 catches, 151 yards and a touchdown. In doing so, he became the first tight end in NFL history with two straight weeks of at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked why the team didn’t do more to stop 85, and he said simply, “We tried like hell to take him away, and he just finds a way to make those plays.”

I have criticized George over the past couple of years for not producing more as a receiver, and he has made me eat those words this season. So far in 2021 Kittle leads all tight ends with 75.7 receiving yards per game, and he has a career high six touchdown catches.

With Deebo banged up and the ground game struggling to gain traction for the second straight week, the 49ers leaned on their their star yesterday. For the second straight week, George Kittle didn’t let them down.

