Golden Nuggets: Victory Monday (Phew)

“One week ago, the 49ers were on the wrong side of a chaotic, turnover-fueled matchup. On Sunday, they were the benefactors of a different type of chaos, which was largely inspired by the Bengals.”

“It was not an aesthetic masterpiece, but that’s not necessarily the 49ers’ style anyway.”

“With the win over the Bengals, the 49ers leapfrogged the Washington Football Team (6-7) — which lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday — and reclaimed No. 6 seed positioning in the NFC.”

“It was more of an aggravation,” Kittle said. “This turf is like playing on cement. So that’s kind of what it was. When you have catches, and you get tackled, you just get sore. I mean, I’m fine. Nothing to worry about. It’s excessive soreness, I would say.”

“To steal from the baseball Giants: 49ers football, it’s torture.”

“I think maybe we’ve finally got these quirky and perplexing 2021 49ers a little bit figured out.”

“Sunday’s extra period, then, held true symbolic importance: With matters seemingly snowballing against them, the 49ers needed to execute their formula in all three phases of the game to demonstrate that they’re on a viable trajectory. And they passed that test with flying colors when receiver Brandon Aiyuk stretched the game-winning score over the pylon late in overtime to seal the 26-23 victory.”

“The happiest — or at least the most relieved — person in Cincinnati on Sunday? It had to have been 49ers special-teams coordinator Richard Hightower.”