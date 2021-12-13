Al-Shaair is day-to-day with an elbow injury; Warner OK after suffering an ankle sprain

Both 49ers starting linebackers Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair suffered minor injuries Sunday against the Bengals.

Warner, who went down with an apparent ankle injury during the game, sustained a sprain on his ankle. Kyle Shanahan expects Warner to be OK and not miss any time moving forward. Warner played every snap against Cincinnati.

Azeez Al-Shaair sustained an elbow injury. Thankfully, he’ll be day-to-day and won’t miss an extended period. However, Al-Shaair ended up playing 42 of the 71 snaps against the Bengals. In his place, Marcell Harris allowed all five of his targets to be completed for 57 yards, with 53 of those coming after the catch.

The final injury from the game was Ambry Thomas suffering a concussion. He’ll be in the protocol. So, relatively good news for the 49ers coming out of a road game in December.

Shanahan said he’d be surprised if Dee Ford returns from a back injury this season. The 49ers will “have to keep playing without him.” The team must decide to bring Ford back by Wednesday to open his three-week window before it expires. Judging by Shanahan’s tone, he doesn’t expect Ford to return.

Dre Greenlaw “has a chance, but it’s been bothering him this whole year. I’m not counting on it, but I hope it does happen.” With Al-Shaair healthy and Warner expected to “be fine” after avoiding a high-ankle sprain, the Niners are in good hands if Greenlaw cannot return soon.