MNF thread: The Rams haven’t beaten a team over .500 since Week 3

Monday night’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams should be good as two NFC West foes look to improve their playoff standing. However, Sean McVay’s bunch are 2.5-point underdogs on the road.

The total on the game is 51 over at DraftKings SportsBook. If I were a betting, it’d be on the under as both of these teams are better on defense than given credit. The Cardinals are on a historic third-down run. They’re only allowing 3.1 yards per pass on third downs.

Los Angeles will be without Jalen Ramsey. That’s a significant blow as the Rams haven’t won a game against a team over .500 since beating the Bucs back in Week 3. Since then, they’re 0-5, with a point per game differential sitting at around two touchdowns.

The Rams beat up on the Jags last week, but outside of that, they’ve struggled. Let’s see if they can continue to move the ball on offense or if Matthew Stafford being sacked nine times during their three-game losing streak will continue. The Rams are without their center tonight.