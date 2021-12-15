Golden Nuggets: Are We Nearing The End Of The Dee Ford Era?

“Per a league source, Ford has informed teammates that he expects to be released as soon as Wednesday.”

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan saved his best for last after his counterpart, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor, did the opposite. Yes, play-calling was highlighted on the game’s two overtime possessions, and the 49ers won because Shanahan was shrewd and Taylor was safe.”

“If they get red-hot, the Rams could surge past the Cardinals to win the division, land the third seed in the playoffs and end up with a first-round meeting against … the 49ers, who to this point have beaten the Rams five straight times, including a 31-10 whomping last month. I think the 49ers would love that situation so much they privately might consider losing to the Rams on Jan. 9 if that would clinch it.”

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … and playoffs? That was a hot topic as the 49ers head into their final four-game stretch in position for the No. 6 playoff seed.”

“According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed teams that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, a $25.7 million increase from this year’s salary cap.”