Shanaplan: Can the 49ers run the table to end the season?

It’s been an eventful news day in the NFL. First, George Kittle was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after his 13-catch, 151-yard performance with two touchdowns.

Teams are getting hit hard by COVID as the Browns have lost 14 players and their head coach in two days. Unfortunately, player safety isn’t a thing, and the NFL will continue to play these games.

The Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins is seeking a second opinion on whether or not he’ll need surgery for a sprained knee. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, but Arizona hopes to get him back at some point in the postseason. “At some point” sounds like beyond the first round.

That’s why the goal is to get to the playoffs. You never know what shape each team will be in once you get there. The 49ers hope to be hitting on all cylinders and at full health once we get there.

During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, Akash and I asked, can the 49ers run the table to end the season? Could you imagine bringing that up in discussion a few weeks ago? Now, the 49ers have a chance to finish the season 8-1. The only game where they’ll be underdogs is the final week of the season when Kyle Shanahan travels to play little brother Sean McVay.

San Francisco is currently a 9-point favorite over the Falcons. The Titans have the record, but they struggle to move the ball and will be without Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, with a limited Julio Jones. The perception of Tennesee isn’t the same as how they produce on the field.

Below, we discuss the odds of the 49ers running the table and why they’ll have a chance to win each remaining game on their schedule. Please, rate, subscribe, review, and leave us 5 stars wherever it is that you get your podcast.

Other topics include: