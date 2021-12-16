For many of us 49ers fans, losing to Colt McCoy and company in Week 9 was the season's low point. Fortunately for the 49ers, they appear to have bounced after hitting rock bottom. After that game, Jimmy Garoppolo said the team’s back was against the wall, and yesterday he said the urgency since that game has helped the team bounce back.

“It really put us into a, I don’t want to call it playoff mindset back then, but for a little while now, we’ve been in a playoff mindset. Just the way we prepare, you can feel it in the locker room. You can feel it on the practice field. I don’t know, that little bit of extra pressure, motivation, whatever you want to call it, just helps guys lock in a little better.”

The 49ers have certainly played with a lot more intensity since then, winning four of their next five games by an average of 13 points. But, with the Falcons coming to town on Sunday, now is certainly no time to exhale.

All of us remember The Pick at the ‘Stick, but we might not recall that that Falcons team was 3-11 at the time. Somehow they still gave the 11-3 Niners all they could handle. Last I checked, Matt Ryan is still playing quarterback for Atlanta. So I won’t even bring up the game two years ago when the 4-9 Falcons came into Levi’s and stole one from the Super Bowl team.

You would think San Francisco should have a good game plan against Matt Ryan, considering Kyle Shanahan used to be his offensive coordinator, but he usually gives the 49ers trouble.

To hear Shanahan’s scouting report on Matt Ryan, as well as the latest injury updates and how Kyle celebrated his birthday, download today’s 49ers in Five Podcast. It’s available everywhere people do that sort of thing.