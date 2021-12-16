Golden Nuggets: Veterans Get Their Rest

“As the end of 2021 gets ever closer, the 49ers are preparing for an abbreviated stretch of games through Christmas. With a Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons followed by a Thursday trip to Nashville with the Titans, the team is attempting to be proactive about keeping players healthy.”

“Shanahan said Ford will not remain in the building with the team the rest of the season and will return to Kansas City to continue his recovery efforts. Ford is not expected to have any additional surgeries on his back, as rest is the primary objective.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters before today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”

“I think that was just an opportunity for them, talking to me about what they feel, what I need to get done, and where they see things at,” Aiyuk said on the Murph & Mac show. “And I think that was just an opportunity for me to see it in a way that I haven’t seen it before or heard it before. So, I think that conversation was great.

“I went through the shock of getting the diagnosis,” Williams said in a interview with KRON4’s Jason Dumas during the Monday night premiere of the 8-time Pro Bowler’s documentary. “The pressure that comes behind knowing you have a rare form of cancer that could potentially cost you your life.”