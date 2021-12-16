NN prediction contest Week 15: The 49ers should be thinking payback

The 49ers are up to 9-point favorites against the Falcons for this week’s matchup over at DraftKings SportsBook. San Francisco has to be thinking payback as Atlanta beat them at home when these two teams met in 2019.

There are Saturday games, so be sure to get your picks in before then.

All times listed below are Pacific:

Raiders @ Browns - Saturday, December 18, 1:30 p.m.

Patriots @ Colts - Saturday, December 18, 5:30 p.m.

Titans @ Steelers - Sunday, December 19, 10:00 a.m.

Texans @ Jaguars - Sunday, December 19, 10:00 a.m.

Falcons @ 49ers - Sunday, December 19, 1:05 p.m.

Seahawks @ Rams - Sunday, December 19, 1:25 p.m.

Using the Falcons @ 49ers Week 15 game as an example. If you think San Francisco will win 28-13, the required format is:

Falcons @ 49ers 13-28.

If you think Atlanta will win 28-13, the required format is:

Falcons @ 49ers 28-13

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

Falcons @ 49ers 28-13 would be scored as the 49ers winning 28-13 based on the bold highlight of the 49ers as the intended winning team. Likewise, Falcons @ 49ers 28-13 would be scored as a 49ers win based on the bold highlight of the Niners.

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case Scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.

