On today’s Gold Standard podcast, we were lucky enough to be joined by the GOAT, Jerry Rice. In addition to telling us about his new health-forward energy drink G.O.A.T. Fuel, reliving some old memories, and advocating for George Seifert to make the Hall of Fame, Jerry also had a message for the team this week.

“Our problem with the Niners is, they haven’t protected home [field]. They need to start doing that. It’s going to be a big game against the Atlanta Falcons coming up this weekend, and don’t take them lightly. The Niners need to stay focused, and they have to feel like, ‘We haven’t done anything,’ and take care of this team. Every game is an important game now. We can’t afford to have another loss. We’ve got to keep building, because if we can do that - what is it four games to go? Why not take all four? Let’s go get all four.”

Four more wins would put the 49ers at 11-6 on the year and potentially give them a shot at the five seed if things broke their way. To do that, though, the team can’t have long stretches of ineffectiveness on offense. The longer the Falcons stay in this game, the more they start to believe they can win it.

“When we had teams down, we were going to choke them out,” Jerry said, “There was no way they were going to get back in the ball game. I think during a ball game when the Niners are winning. They take their feet off the gas just a little bit. Stay aggressive and just completely take that team out.”

With four games left to go, the 49ers’ margin for error is razor-thin. Hopefully, the team doesn’t need any extra motivation at this point, but a message from the GOAT doesn’t hurt, right?

Other topics covered in the interview

Why do people think Randy Moss was the greatest receiver ever?

Did the 49ers ever ask Jerry to work with Brandon Aiyuk during BA’s time in the dog house?

How does Deebo Samuel compare with Terrell Owens?

He couldn’t lift his arm during Super Bowl XXIX, but at 10 catches, 149 yards, and 3 TD

Why George Seifert deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

