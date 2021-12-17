DeMeco Ryans believes Nick Bosa should be getting attention for DPOY

To give you an idea about how good a player, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is, 36-year-old Alex Mack and 33-year-old Trent Williams received rest days this week. Bosa, 24, did, too. He has earned it. Bosa’s stat line through 13 games, per Sports Info Solutions: 14 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits.

This season, Bosa is second in sacks, seventh in hits, and third in tackles for loss. But, per Sports Info Solutions' “total points saved” metric, the only defensive lineman having a more impactful season than him is some guy named Aaron Donald, and he’s saved two more points than Bosa.

We are talking about a next-level superstar, who is one of the best defensive players in the NFL in his third season — he missed his second. season due to an ACL injury, so this was supposed to be a “recovery” year. So much for that.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believes Bosa should be receiving more attention for his season:

“I think he’s having an unbelievable year. A lot of people forget the guy is coming back off of an ACL and he continues to get better and better each week. It’s probably one of the most impressive things I’ve seen from a player and it’s just a credit to him for the way he works, the way he practices, he practices hard. Football is important to him and it shows. There’s no doubt of my mind or no reason why Nick shouldn’t have some attention for Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year. This guy has done it all. He’s definitely been our MVP and I’m so happy to have him on our side, just for everything that he does for us when it comes to getting after the quarterback. And not only that, but his physicality in the run game as well. Just a complete player and one of the best players in the NFL and we’re very happy to have him. I love the way he works, love the way he brings other guys along with him. It’s everything you can ask for in a player.”

Bosa is in the same company as the Myles Garrett’s and T.J. Watt’s because he’s a complete player. Bosa has 42 tackles on the season with an average depth of tackle of 1 yard. Also, he’s become reliable, as Bosa has only missed one tackle all season.

There isn’t an edge rusher who gets double teamed more on a down-to-down basis than Bosa, yet, he remains one of the most productive defensive ends in football. Pair that with when Bosa sacks the quarterback and that’s why he’ll finish top-5 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.