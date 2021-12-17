With the NFL and NFLPA reinstating COVID safety protocols similar to last season, life is going to change drastically for every member of the league’s 32 teams. When Kyle Juszczyk met the media yesterday, he expressed some displeasure with the protocols.

“I’m cautious to say anything just because I don’t know exactly what all the rules are yet, we haven’t been told everything. I definitely think there’s some frustration in the locker room, especially because we’ve been clean this whole year. We haven’t even sniffed COVID here, and we’ve been following all the rules we’ve been given, so it’s a little frustrating. We hate to see things going backwards. We felt like we were moving in the right direction. I’ll stay positive and say hopefully these regulations just get more guys playing on Sunday. Hopefully we get what we want out of it.”

I don’t blame Juice for not loving the new rules, but the fan in me can’t help but wonder if he’s counting his chickens too soon by saying the team hasn’t sniffed COVID. That’s tempting the wrath of the whatever from high atop the thing.

The 49ers have not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since training camp, but of course, that’s not a guarantee that they won’t have positive tests tomorrow (not to mention the final four games of the season).

