If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football for those of you who don't know.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners are 9-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

George Kittle over 69.5 receiving yards

By now, you know about Kittle’s dominance over the last two weeks. While it’s unrealistic to expect him to continue to rack up an average of 166 yards per game, he should still feature prominently in this game. Sometimes, it pays to ride a hot streak, especially when Kittle will be facing Deion Jones. This season, Jones is allowing the second-most receiving yards by all linebackers in the NFL. Add to that the fact that starting safety Erik Harris won’t be playing, and there should be space over the middle for Kittle to go to work.

Deebo Samuel under 46.5 receiving yards

This probably won’t be popular with 49ers fans, but that shouldn’t influence how you bet your money. For whatever reason, Deebo hasn’t had more than one catch in a game in over a month. It’s possible his injured calf isn’t quite 100% just yet. Maybe defenses have finally started giving him the attention he deserves, or maybe there just aren’t as many chances to make plays when George Kittle is gobbling up all the yards by himself. Regardless of the cause, the effect is a severe downturn in Deebo’s receiving yards.

Russell Gage over 56.5 receiving yards & 4.5 catches

This is a combo bet because we’re confident he’s going to hit the over on yards. In order to do that, he’s going to need at least five catches because Matt Ryan likely isn’t going to have enough time to look deep down the field. Over his last six games, Gage leads the Falcons in targets (44), catches (33), and yards (369). He’s clearly the top target for Ryan and against a weakened 49ers secondary, this should be a good play.

Bonus Bet: Kyle Pitts over 45.5 receiving yards

Despite the presence of Fred Warner in the middle of the field, the 49ers haven’t been particularly great at slowing down tight ends this year. Combine that with the low over/under total and fact that Azeez Al-Shaair likely isn’t going to play in this game, and Pitts is set up to hit the over. On the season, he’s averaging about 60 yards per game, and he’s hit this over in each of the past two weeks.

