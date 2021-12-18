Golden Nuggets: Mitchell Officially Ruled Out

“Mitchell is among two players out on Sunday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who did not practice this week, is listed as doubtful. Shanahan said he still has some swelling in his elbow, but hasn’t been ruled out officially because of how valuable he’s been to the 49ers this season.”

“Yes, a story line Sunday when the 49ers host the Falcons at Levi’s Stadium will be the showdown between the “slashes” — the wide receiver/running backs who are in a category of their own in 2021. Consider: No other wideout has more than 111 rushing yards this season and no others have made a habit of regularly taking their handoffs while lined up in the backfield.”

“According to that chart from Pro Football Focus, the outcome of the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Falcons carries a 55.7 percent playoff leverage swing for the home team. In other words, the 49ers’ chances of making the postseason will be 55.7 percent higher — around 90 percent — if they beat Atlanta than if they lose to the Falcons. A loss would drop the 49ers’ probability to around 35 percent.”