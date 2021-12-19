Potential 49ers target becomes available after Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have waived starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland after he had a verbal altercation with his teammates and coaches earlier this week, per reporting by Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The Vikings signed Breeland last offseason to a one-year, $3 million contract. He had started all 13 of Minnesota’s games this season.

Every other NFL team will have the opportunity to claim Breeland off waivers over the next few days. If he goes unclaimed, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Given his relatively small salary and solid track-record, though, it would not be at all surprising to see him claimed.

With the 49ers corners struggling all season with injuries and poor performance, San Francisco is an obvious candidate to target Breeland. In fact, there’s a case to be made that he might be better than any of the team’s available corners. Granted, with specific details unknown about Breeland’s fallout with the Vikings, there may be behind-the-scenes reasons Breeland will not have a robust market for his services.

Still, if the 49ers are eyeing the eight-year veteran, they could attempt to claim him off waivers before he hits the open market. Since the majority of the season is over, any team that acquired Breeland through waivers would only have to use around $470,000 in salary cap space. Per OTC, the Niners currently have roughly $2.9 million in available space.

Breeland would likely sign a pro-rated minimum contract if he reached free agency, which could save an acquiring team more than $200,000 in cap space, but if San Francisco views the Clemson alum as a clear upgrade at corner, it’s hard to believe they would be willing to risk losing him to another team through the waiver wire.

Breeland has been a starter for his entire NFL career, which includes stints with the Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Vikings. In 13 games this season, Breeland has recorded 63 tackles, 5 passes defended, and 2 interceptions. Breeland has 439 tackles, 86 passes defended, and 16 interceptions in 107 games.