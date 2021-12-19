 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

49ers vs. Falcons: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

The Niners look to keep their winning streak alive as they return to Levi’s Stadium

By Kyle Posey
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

We haven’t had a ton of analysis this week regarding today’s game because the eye test, metrics, and recent trends suggest the 49ers should beat the Falcons comfortably today. But, of course, they still have to play the game. Even with Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair out, the Niners have the advantage where it counts against Atlanta — specifically in the trenches.

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) @ San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT
Location: Santa Clara, CA
Network: CBS
Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Here’s the TV map, courtesy of 506 sports:

You’ll get the 49ers/Falcons game if you are in the green. There are random spots on the east coast and in Michigan that will see the game locally, which is odd.

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

I just signed up for FuboTV thanks to YouTubeTV and the fiasco they’re going through, and it’s a legit streaming service with plenty of options.

Odds: 49ers -8.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 46.5

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.

I don’t think the Falcons will score enough to reach the total for this game. I’d think we see a similar score that we saw in the Jaguars game. My prediction is something along the lines of 49ers 28-13.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...