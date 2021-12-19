49ers vs. Falcons: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

We haven’t had a ton of analysis this week regarding today’s game because the eye test, metrics, and recent trends suggest the 49ers should beat the Falcons comfortably today. But, of course, they still have to play the game. Even with Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair out, the Niners have the advantage where it counts against Atlanta — specifically in the trenches.

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) @ San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Color Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Here’s the TV map, courtesy of 506 sports:

You’ll get the 49ers/Falcons game if you are in the green. There are random spots on the east coast and in Michigan that will see the game locally, which is odd.

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

I just signed up for FuboTV thanks to YouTubeTV and the fiasco they’re going through, and it’s a legit streaming service with plenty of options.

Odds: 49ers -8.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 46.5

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.

I don’t think the Falcons will score enough to reach the total for this game. I’d think we see a similar score that we saw in the Jaguars game. My prediction is something along the lines of 49ers 28-13.