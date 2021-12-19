Golden Nuggets: Game Day! Bring Those Birds On

“I think he’s underrated,” Kyle Shanahan said during his weekly sit-down with NBC Sports Bay Area. “When I hear people just talk about him as Comeback Player of the Year, I don’t get why he’s not mentioned for NFL MVP.”

“With starting running back Elijah Mitchell out of action for at least another game, the 49ers elevated running back Brian Hill from the practice squad. The club also activated safety Jarrod Wilson to be available to face the Falcons.”

“The 49ers are in a situation that has resulted in a loss each time they’ve encountered it in the past two calendar years: They are playing a home game after back-to-back road games. Since December 2019, they are 8-4 in those road games and 0-6 when they’ve returned home.”