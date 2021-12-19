Deebo Samuel looks to become the only WR in history to lead his team in rushing TDs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is getting closer to a historic feat where he’d be the first wide receiver since the NFL merger to lead his team in rushing touchdowns.

What Samuel is doing this season is unheard of. Literally. He currently has six rushing touchdowns on 33 attempts. Deebo averages 7.3 yards per carry. It feels as though every other carry he has goes for double-digits or a touchdown.

Samuel’s six touchdowns are one more than rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, who will miss his fifth game of the season today against the Falcons. Mitchell’s absence has caused an uptick in Deebo’s touches. Of his 33 carries, 27 of them have come during the past four games. Per Schefter, Samuel’s four consecutive games with a rushing touchdown make him the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to accomplish such a feat.

Only three other players in NFL history have 1,000 receiving yards, five touchdown catches, and five rushing touchdowns in a season. One of them is Marshall Faulk, back in 1999. The other is some guy named Roger Craig:

tonight was everything. for the first time since high school, my dad gotta see one of his best friends, curtis craig.



The reunion ended up being 2.5 hours of elite storytelling from roger. from walter payton to tom osborne to bill walsh pic.twitter.com/FerRQJAQgn — KP (@KP_Show) November 21, 2021

Kyle Shanahan mentioned earlier in the week that Samuel didn’t play as many third downs against the Bengals last week as he was coming back from a groin strain. With the 49ers having a short turnaround as they play the Titans Thursday, I don’t know if we see a heavy workload from Samuel today. Although, with Deebo, 5-6 carries a game seems to be enough for him to turn that into a touchdown.