49ers vs. Bengals game thread: Ambry Thomas gets his second start in a row

The San Francisco 49ers look to put together another winning streak as they face the Falcons at home. It was foggy in Santa Clara this morning, but skies are clear as we near kickoff.

Here’s a look at today’s injury report for the 49ers:

RB Elijah Mitchell

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Dre Greenlaw

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

I’m more interested in whether Dontae Johnson or Ambry Thomas starts at cornerback. Based on warmups, Thomas will get another chance at cornerback. The coaching staff said they liked what they saw from the rookie against the Bengals. Today should be a confidence boost for Thomas. I think he’ll play well.

Let’s see if the Niners running game can get on track without Mitchell. The Falcons don’t offer much resistance on defense. If the 49ers take care of the ball, they shouldn’t have any issues moving up and down the field.

My prediction is 28-13, with another big day from Deebo Samuel. I also expect the defensive line to harass Matt Ryan all afternoon. Let’s hope that leads to turnovers on defense.