49ers vs. Falcons second half thread: The offense is on a roll

The 49ers offense has 17 points on 27 plays and has only faced five third downs. They’re doing whatever they want on offense in the first half. They have scored on three out of five drives, with one of those drives being somewhat of a give-up as they were backed up into their territory.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 11-13 for 170 yards and has had all day to throw against a Falcons defense that’s offered little resistance. Deebo Samuel has a 10-yard touchdown run, and Geroge Kittle has four receptions for 65 yards. San Francisco has had their fair share of explosive plays.

A special teams muff by JaMycal Hasty started the game off wrong, but the 49ers' defense recovered after keeping Atlanta out of the end zone on fourth and goal. The Falcons have a touchdown, but it came after one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll see all season.

It’s 17-10 at the half after the 49ers had an impressive drive to end the quarter. Ambry Thomas allowed a touchdown, but he’s also had two passes go through his hands. Matt Ryan is giving the defense chances. They just have to take advantage of his mistakes.