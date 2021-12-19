Sunday Night Football thread: Tom Brady and the Bucs looks for revenge against the Saints

The 49ers won, and there wasn’t much of a sweat after the opening goalline stand by the defense.

The Cardinals lost to the Lions on the road. San Francisco is unlikely to threaten for the NFC West title after being swept by Arizona — unless the Cardinals lose out and the 49ers finish the season with 11 wins. Either way, the playoff race got tighter today.

Tampa Bay is at home tonight against the Saints. Tom Brady and company are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They’re the only team I wouldn’t feel confident the 49ers could beat in the first round. San Francisco sits in the six seed and would play the Cowboys.

Tampa Bay’s opponent, the Saints, are still in the playoff hunt at 6-7. However, they’ll be without Sean Payton and both starting offensive tackles. A loss tonight would all but end New Orleans’ playoff hopes without help on the way.