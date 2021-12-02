NN prediction contest and game picks for Week 13: The 49ers DL should control the Seahawks

The 49ers are missing Fred Warner, but the way their defensive line has played the past couple of weeks, San Francisco should still control the trenches. Seattle’s offense has been anemic, and even in a rivalry game, it’s difficult to imagine they “get right” all of a sudden.

The line on this game is up a point to -3.5 in favor of the Niners after opening up at -2.5 on Sunday. You can thank Washington’s victory for that. The total on the game is 46.5 over at DraftKings SportsBook.

All times below are Pacific:

Giants @ Dolphins - Sunday, December 5, 10:00 a.m.

Chargers @ Bengals - Sunday, December 5, 10:00 a.m.

Washington @ Las Vegas - Sunday, December 5, 1:05 p.m.

49ers @ Seahawks - Sunday, December 5, 1:25 p.m.

Ravens @ Steelers- Sunday, December 5, 1:25 p.m.

Patriots @ Bills - Monday, December 6, 5:15 p.m.

Visiting Team @ Home Team: Visiting Team score - Home Team score

Using the 49ers @ Seahawks Week 13 game as an example, if you think San Francisco will win 24-20, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Seahawks: 24 - 20

If you think Seattle will win 24-20, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Seahawks: 20-24

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

San Francisco @ Seahawks: 20-24 would be scored as San Francisco winning 24 - 20 based on the bold highlight of San Francisco as the intended winning team. Likewise, San Francisco @ Seahawks: 24-20 would be scored as the Seahawks winning 24 - 20 based on the bold highlight of Seattle as the intended winning team.

A bold highlight of the team’s individual score is unnecessary (and could complicate things anyway) and won’t be considered in the scoring, such as San Francisco @ Seahawks 24-20(no need to bold the score).

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case Scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.