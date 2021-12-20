Golden Nuggets: 49ers Cruise Their Way To Another Victory Monday

“According to NBC’s Steve Kornacki, the victory gives San Francisco a 91% chance to make it to the postseason. FiveThirtyEight gives the Red and Gold a 88% chance.”

“Fourteen games into this, somewhat amazingly, Garoppolo’s hold on the starting job and his presence on the field and in the locker room have never seemed stronger (at least for the rest of this season), and it’s building every week and with every victory.”

“It shouldn’t be an achievement to do what you’re supposed to do. But for the 49ers, a team which has all too often been the architect of its own failure, that is an achievement.

“The featured a balanced offense and the defense came up with some impressive stops as the 49ers took a major step toward landing a berth in the NFC playoffs with a 31-13 victory over the Falcons in Week 15.”

“The 49ers’ offense made mince meat of Atlanta’s defense by playing all the hits. It was as dominant as that group has looked at any point this season.”

“After an ominous game-opening turnover, the 49ers turned it on Sunday, dismissing the Falcons 31-13 at Levi’s Stadium to bolster their postseason chances.”

“It wasn’t the best start of the year for San Francisco, but they eventually picked up the pieces and overcame a tough first quarter to extend their seven-point halftime lead and snag their eighth win of the year.”