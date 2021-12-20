49ers open as 3.5-point favorites on the road against the Titans for Thursday Night Football

In Week 15, the San Francisco 49ers left little doubt against their opponent, while the Tennessee Titans were up 13-3 at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers and were outscored 16-0 in the second half.

Tennessee’s offense has struggled mightily without Derrick Henry. Once A.J. Brown went down with an injury, the Titans should have gotten points for reaching midfield.

Thursday night is the first game Brown is eligible to return from the injured reserve. On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said there is no new news or decision made yet on Brown’s availability for Thursday night. However, Vrabel said he’s hopeful guys eligible to return from the injured reserve could return.

The Titans are 2-4 in games without Brown in his career and 7-1 in games where he starts and finishes.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites over the Titans for Week 15 at DraftKings SportsBook. The line indicates how each team is trending. San Francisco has won two games in a row in two different fashions while the 9-5 Titans have lost three out of its past four games, and the lone win was against a team coached by Urban Meyer.

Vrabel, to me, is a great coach. He knows when to take risks and steal a possession. The Titans always seem prepared, and they play hard. Defensively, the Titans will be the first team in a while that can go toe-to-toe with the 49ers in the trenches.

They’re sound in the secondary and led by Kevin Byard, who leads the team in tackles, interceptions, and passes defended. He’s one of the best safeties in the NFL. Since Week 7, Tennesee ranks fifth defensively in EPA per play and seventh in success rate.

The Titans have also allowed the second-fewest running plays to go more than 15 yards. But, where the 49ers can take advantage is off play-action. Tennessee allows the 10th-most passing plays that have gone at least 20 yards during that same time. So they’re susceptible to the same type of play-action passes the 49ers have been hitting during the last month.

Both defenses are playing well, which is why the total is set at 44.5. Vegas predicts the 49ers to win 24-20. The Niners have more firepower, but it’s a short week on the road against an unfamiliar opponent. These games are difficult to project. If Brown doesn’t play, that’ll be a significant advantage for San Francisco.

