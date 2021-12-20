Injury updates: Emmanuel Moseley is unlikely to return during the regular season

As far as the 49ers are concerned, no news is good news on the injury front. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on a conference call Monday morning to provide injury updates.

Talanoa Hufanaga (knee) and Jaquiski Tartt (ankle) suffered sprains. Hufanaga will be evaluated as the week goes along. Tartt is day-to-day, but Shanahan said, “I would be surprised if he wasn’t good to go on Thursday.”

Emmanuel Moseley isn’t expected to return during the regular season: “I think it’s still going to be some time. I think we’d be fortunate to get him by LA. Hopefully, if he can’t do it then, we find a way to make sure we’re still playing after that game.”

So, get to the playoffs, and Moseley will be back. Moseley was placed on the injured reserve on December 6 with a high-ankle sprain.

Moseley has allowed 45.7% of his targets to be completed on the season, with ten pass breakups on 35 targets, per Sports Info Solutions. The 49ers will need their top cornerback if they’re going to slow down offenses in the playoffs.

The 49ers are hopeful Azeez Al-Shaair and Elijah Mitchell can go Thursday against the Titans: “I mean, we’re holding out hope they’ll be ready to go. I know it’s a short turnaround here. They obviously weren’t ready to go yesterday, but I mean, we’re not going to have any full practices this week, but if they can go, we’ll definitely let them go. So we’ll have to take it all the way up to kickoff probably.”

As for the other two safeties on the injured reserve, Shanahan said, “it’s not real likely” Tarvarius Moore returns this season. He tore his Achilles during the offseason.

The team is “holding out hope” for Tavon Wilson, but Shanahan hasn’t received a timetable for when Wilson’s potential return would be. Wilson has been on the injured reserve since November 8 with a foot injury.

Shanahan was asked if Mitch Wishnowsky struggling on kickoffs is due to fatigue since it’s late in the year:

“I mean, that’s what it looks like. I think you would have to ask him exactly. Mitch, and we know he didn’t have a very good game kicking the ball on the kickoffs yesterday, and I think it does get harder as you get later in the year here. Hopefully, we can get him his juice back, and if not, we’re definitely going have to mix Robbie in there to help him out.”

Primarily due to the special teams, the 49ers' defense has an average starting field position at the 29-yard line. That’s the ninth-worst in the NFL. These minor details prevent San Francisco from being an elite team.