Golden Nuggets: Will Elijah Mitchell or Azeez Al-Shaair Make It To TNF?

“Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates from Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Falcons, as well as some long-term prognoses.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, one day after the team’s Week 15 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Donte Whitner was a Pro Bowl defensive back for the 49ers the last time they were in the Super Bowl, and told Papa & Lund on Monday that while Thomas had a rough time on Sunday, San Francisco’s safeties aren’t doing a very good job helping he, or Norman out.”

“Still, the offense logged only 57 snaps while the defense played 60, both of which are a bit below average. Shanahan said he’d emphasize sleep this week and start meetings and practices later than normal so players could get as much rest as possible. He also was confident there wasn’t a lot of postgame partying following Sunday’s win.”