Lynch on Garoppolo: He’s running our system exactly the way we want

49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR Tuesday morning and said Jimmy Garoppolo is “running our system exactly the way we want.” Jimmy made our “winners” after Sunday’s convincing victory over the Falcons.

I know it was Atlanta, but Garoppolo played some of his best ball of the season. There were instances where he would have made a mistake in previous weeks that he didn’t. However, the most impressive part about Jimmy’s game was avoiding negative plays.

He could’ve easily been sacked on two separate occasions that would have stalled the 49ers' drive. Instead, and this is where his quick release has immense value, Jimmy found an open target underneath to keep the offense on schedule.

For the first time in a couple of months, Sunday felt like the players around Jimmy let him down. That’s what made his performance stand out. Jauan Jennings had a couple of drops. JaMycal Hasty hung Garoppolo out to dry by failing to pick up a blitzer. There wasn’t anything egregious, but Jimmy overcame more than he should have against Atlanta.

The best way to gauge quarterback play is to judge them when everything isn’t clean. There were a handful of plays where Garoppolo had to think quickly on his toes and deliver a pass with a defender in his face. Yet, during each play, Garoppolo never wavered under pressure. It was almost as if he was surprised he had more time to scan the field on two plays.

I break down a handful of plays from the 49ers' offense against the Falcons in the video below. There were a couple of nifty RPO designs, running game wrinkles, and “get the ball to your good players” plays that I outlined.

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the clip where Garoppolo “missed” George Kittle on the game's first drive. That statement is inaccurate. Kittle is running a route away from the blitz. Quarterbacks are taught to “replace” the blitz, and that’s what Garoppolo does.

It’s easy to pile on and play Monday morning quarterback. Garoppolo gives you plays to critique, but that was not one. His miss to Trent Sherfield in the red zone on a bootleg was the only throw Garoppolo would have liked to have back. That’s another play I touch on in the breakdown. The only issue there is Jimmy failing to reset his feet.

The positives were overwhelming, from the offensive line to the quarterback to the stars. The Titans present a far greater challenge than Atlanta, and I can’t wait to see how the offense responds. They did their job against the Falcons, and that’s all you can ask for.