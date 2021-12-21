Tuesday Night Football thread: Will the Seahawks score?

I’m running a little late on sports this evening as I’m doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. So, for the rest of you dads out there, at what age do we get credit for buying gifts?

The Seahawks are on the road against the Rams and are currently down 3-0 midway through the third quarter. As of writing this, Los Angeles is on the 34-yard line. Seattle is without Tyler Lockett, but it wasn’t like they were going to throw him the ball, anyway. Matthew Stafford has an interception. If the Rams lose, that’s great news for the 49ers.

That would mean they get a third shot at the Cardinals, who are likely to finish as the fourth-seed unless Arizona continues to spiral. If both teams continue to lose, and the Cardinals lose out, the 49ers will be NFC West Champions. It’s far-fetched, but the dream is still alive.

Garrett Gilbert is starting for Washington’s Football team on the road against the Eagles, and WFT currently has a 10-0 lead. Jalen Hurts has thrown an interception. At 6-7, the Eagles season is over with a loss.