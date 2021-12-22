NN prediction contest Week 16: The 49ers look to make it 3 wins in a row

The 49ers game is on a Thursday night this week, which means we’ll provide an option seventh bonus game to predict. You can either predict a score for Thursday night, or you can predict the bonus seventh game. You cannot predict both.

Only one of those two teams, the TNF or bonus game, will be scored along with the other five games. In the event both games are picked, the Thursday night game will be scored and not the bonus game.

All times listed below are Pacific:

49ers @ Titans - Thursday, December 23, 5:20 p.m.

Colts @ Cardinals - Saturday, December 25, 5:15 p.m.

Bills @ Patriots - Sunday, December 26, 10:00 a.m.

Ravens @ Bengals - Sunday, December 26, 10:00 a.m.

Rrams @ Vikings - Sunday, December 26, 10:00 a.m.

Jaguars @ Jets - Sunday, December 26, 10:00 a.m.

Broncos @ Raiders - Sunday, December 26, 1:15 p.m.

Visiting Team @ Home Team: Visiting Team score - Home Team score

Using the 49ers @ Titans Week 16 game as an example, if you think San Francisco will win 27-24, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Titans: 27-24

If you think Tennesee will win 27-24, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Titans 24-27

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

San Francisco @ Titans 24-27 would be scored as San Francisco winning 27 - 24 based on the bold highlight of San Francisco as the intended winning team. Likewise, San Francisco @ Titans: 27-24 would be scored as Tennesse winning 27 - 24 based on the bold highlight of Tennesse as the intended winning team.

A bold highlight of the team’s individual score is unnecessary (and could complicate things anyway) and won’t be considered in the scoring, such as San Francisco @ Titans 27-24(no need to bold the score).

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.