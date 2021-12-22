49ers rule out Elijah Mitchell against the Titans

We will have to wait another week to see the 49ers' offense at total capacity. Starting running back, Elijah Mitchell was ruled out with a knee injury. I’m curious whether Mitchell would have played had the Niners Week 16 matchup been played on a Sunday.

Jeff Wilson will start in Mitchell’s place. Wilson found the end zone for the first time against the Falcons and also eclipsed 100 yards. There’s a chance Trey Sermon plays. The 49ers opened Sermon’s practice window Tuesday. The team has three open spots on their active roster, so there wouldn’t have to be a corresponding move for Sermon. He’s been on the injured reserve since Week 12 with a high-ankle sprain.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT:

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Questionable:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow)

Jaquiski Tartt isn’t on the injury report. He was earlier in the week. That’s a good sign. Hufanga has been decent in spurts, but offenses have more success when he’s on the field.

If Al-Shaair cannot suit up, that means Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Marcell Harris are your linebackers with Greenlaw out. Al-Shaair has been limited during the week, but Azeez being listed as questionable is a good sign.

To prepare for Thursday night, the 49ers practiced at night and in the rain on Tuesday. The forecast for Thursday night is 46 degrees, with winds blowing south at 10-15 miles per hour.