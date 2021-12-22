5 49ers were selected to the Pro Bowl; 7 others were listed as alternates

Today, the San Francisco 49ers announced that DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel, and LT Trent Williams were selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl. In addition, DL Arik Armstead, special teamer Trenton Cannon, C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner, and P Mitch Wishnowsky were selected as alternates.

A nine-year veteran who signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2017, Juszczyk earned his sixth-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2017-22) and fifth straight as a member of the 49ers. In 14 games played this season (13 starts), he has registered 25 receptions for 242 yards (9.7 average) and a touchdown through the air to go along with eight carries for 22 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Bosa earns his second trip to the Pro Bowl (2020). In 14 starts this season, he has registered 43 tackles, a career-high 15.0 sacks, a career-high four forced fumbles, and one pass defense. His 15.0 sacks are tied for the third-most in the NFL this season and ranks tied for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history.

Kittle earns his third Pro Bowl selection (2019-20). In 11 starts this season, he has brought in a team-high 63 receptions for 850 receiving yards (13.5 average), which leads NFC tight ends, and six touchdowns. He also has registered two carries for 14 yards on the ground.

Samuel earns his first Pro Bowl selection. In 13 games (12 starts), he has registered 61 receptions, the second-most on the team, and leads the team with 1,088 receiving yards (17.8 average), which is a career-mark and ranks sixth in the NFL among all players, and five receiving touchdowns. He has also racked up career-highs in carries (39), rushing yards (269), and rushing touchdowns (seven). His seven rushing touchdowns are the most by any player whose primary position is wide receiver since the merger.

Williams is named to his ninth career Pro Bowl (2013-19 & 2021-22) and second as a member of the 49ers. Williams, who was acquired by San Francisco in a trade with the Washington Football Team in the 2020 offseason, has started all 14 games and has helped the 49ers register 20 rushing touchdowns on the season, which are tied for the third-most in the NFL.