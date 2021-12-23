49ers vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

Roughly two months ago, the 49ers were 2-4, heading into Chicago amid a four-game losing streak. The Niners' backs were against the wall on the road. There were hiccups along the way, but the 49ers have turned their season around since that game.

San Francisco 49ers (8-6) @ Tennesse Titans (9-5)

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: Nashville, Tennesee

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olsen

Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

No TV map is needed this week as the game is nationally televised.

On your phone or tablet, you can stream the game on the 49ers official app, as well as on 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on Safari. Yahoo Sports and the NFL app will have these games for you to stream as well.

Odds: 49ers -3 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 44

I’m expecting this to be a lower-scoring affair. Both defenses are violent, sound, and don’t give up much. Since Week 8, which gives us two months of data, the Titans are fifth in EPA per play allowed and defensive success rate. Big plays have hurt the Niners' defense, which is why they’re 17th in EPA per play during the same span. The 49ers are sixth in defensive success rate since Week 8.

I’ve been backing the 49ers against the spread in non-divisional games all year and haven’t been let down. However, I don’t think that changes tonight, as they have more firepower on offense, making it difficult for the Titans to match.