Golden Nuggets: Game Day In Nashville

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Yinon Raviv
Five 49ers announced to 2022 Pro Bowl roster

“It will be Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel representing the 49ers this year.”

49ers-Titans Game Statuses: Pair of rookies to be sidelined

“The upside of this trip, aside from a rare, open Christmas weekend for players and coaches, is the benefit of the mini-bye week on the other side before a favorable home matchup with the 3-11 Texans.”

49ers’ unconventional Deebo Samuel has bulldozed his way to his first Pro Bowl (paywall)

“Samuel becomes the first 49ers wide receiver voted to the Pro Bowl since Terrell Owens in 2003.”

49ers vs. Titans: Players slept more than coaches this week — 10 observations and our predictions (paywall)

“To promote faster muscle recovery, the 49ers staff has encouraged players to sleep in at home. The team even conducted its only evening practice of the season on Tuesday. But there’s been little time to rest when it comes to game planning. So for the coaching staff, limited dosages of shuteye must come on office couches.”

Lynch, 49ers have no second thoughts on trade for Lance

“We’ve seen incredible growth and he continues to hone his throwing motion to make it a little more compact. He’s made great strides in all those respects.”

