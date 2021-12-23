49ers add 3 players from the practice squad to the active roster; Will Sermon or Al-Shaair play?

The 49ers promoted RB Brian Hill and S Jarrod Wilson to the 53-man roster ahead of tonight’s game against the Titans. San Francisco also elevated LB Curtis Robinson.

The Niners opened the practice window for rookie running back Trey Sermon earlier this week, adding Hill to the active roster signals that Sermon hasn’t recovered in time to play tonight.

Sermon may not be the only player who won’t suit up because of a short week. Elevating Robinson is an indication Azeez Al-Shaair will miss his second game with an elbow injury. After Al-shaair left with an injury, Shanahan said he didn’t believe the injury would be long-term.

Wilson will take Talanoa Hufanga’s snaps on special teams. Jaquiski Tartt was battling a hamstring injury and has been in and out of the lineup during the game the past couple of weeks. The 49ers could be in trouble if Tartt misses time tonight.

The Titans are expected to activate A.J. Brown for tonight’s game, per Adam Schefter. Last week, Josh Norman allowed a 49-yard reception while Ambry Thomas gave up four receptions for an average of 24 yards.