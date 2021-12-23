49ers inactives: Azeez Al-Shaair is ACTIVE

Here are the 49ers inactives for tonight’s game against the Titans:

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

So, elevating a linebacker to the active roster wasn’t for Azeez Al-Shaair after all. Nevertheless, that’s a welcoming sign that Al-Shaair can play on a short week and confirms that his injury was indeed short-term.

Greenlaw and Hufanga out, which isn’t a surprise, but means either Marcell Harris or Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will play in base packages. Also, Jaquiski Tartt has to stay healthy all game.

Here’s a look at the Titans inactives:

CB Chris Jones

LB Joe Jones

OLB Derick Roberson

LB David Long Jr.

T Taylor Lewan

DL Larrell Murchison

That means A.J. Brown will play. The Titans are also without a couple of key backups, namely, Elijah Molden. He’s played both slot cornerback and safety. The slot is an area of weakness for the Titans. Look for the 49ers to exploit that area.

So, no Lewan, or Kendall Lamm, means Tennessee will start the rookie left tackle Joe Staley trained this past draft cycle:

The Titans starting left tackle tonight … down to their third option … rookie Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State. Nick Bosa awaits. pic.twitter.com/sGzlDsLTbe — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 23, 2021

Welcome to the NFL, Dillon. Here’s Nick Bosa. He hates offensive linemen.