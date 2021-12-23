49ers vs. Titans second half thread: Will the Niners finish the game with a shutout?

The 49ers are up 10-0 as we enter the second half. The defense has allowed 2.6 yards per play. They’ve been flying around and making plays. A.J. Brown has 24 receiving yards while Julio Jones has seven yards. The defensive line is controlling things upfront.

Offensively, the 49ers are doing what they want. They’re averaging 5.6 yards per play. Unfortuantely, it’s been one of those “ bad Jimmy” games. His stats don’t look bad, as he’s 14-for-18 for 144 yards. Unfortunately, Garoppolo threw a red zone interception to take points off the board. Garoppolo also took a sack and threw the ball directly to a Titans defender.

If Jimmy settles in, this game will be a blowout. The Titans haven’t done much of anything on offense. It’s been the opposite for the Niners' offense. Brandon Aiyuk had two receptions on the first drive but was not a factor after. Let’s hope he gets involved more in the second half, along with George Kittle.