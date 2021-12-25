Golden Nuggets: Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays, Niners Nation!

John Lynch ‘accidentally and unknowingly’ likes tweet suggesting the 49ers leave Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville
“On Friday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had to clear some confusion. He liked the tweet below, which suggested the team leaves quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville, Tennessee, following the loss to the Titans.”
49ers minutia minute: Titans’ Bosa plan worked well; Ambry Thomas’ baby steps
“The 49ers had more yards, more sacks, more quarterback hits and a slightly longer time of possession — 30:31 — than the Titans. They also had more turnovers — 2-0 — and were abysmal on both sides of the ball on third downs, which swung the game to the home team.”
49ers snap count: Rookie Thomas plays well on 61 of 62 plays
“Thomas played all 62 defensive snaps in the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He did his job very well on 61 of those plays.”
2021 NFL playoff picture: Ranking NFC teams fighting for wild card spots as teams gain ground with 49ers’ loss
“The NFC, in particular, is playing host to a circus of a wild card race, with at least eight teams fighting over three postseason berths. With Week 16 kicking, which teams look the most formidable in the race? We’re taking stock of the entire pool of them.”
Loading comments...